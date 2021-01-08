LASU loses pioneer VC, Prof Olumide at 81

By Tunbosun Ogundare - Lagos
LASU loses pioneer VC

The first Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Professor Folabi Olumide, is dead. He died on Friday at the age of 81 after a brief illness.

The outgoing vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun, announced Profesor Olumide’s death in a statement made available to newsmen by the university’s spokesman, Mr Ademola Adekoya, on Friday.

He said the death of the late scholar, who was a medical surgeon is painful and would greatly be missed.

He said the deceased would be remembered particularly for being the pioneer vice-chancellor of LASU between 1983 and 1988.

He noted that the university had decided to immortalize him in the university community by renaming the university’s health centre after him.

He said the renaming of the centre as ‘Folabi Olumide Heath Centre’ would serve as a mark of honour, respect and appreciation in respect of his achievements during his tenure as the first vice-chancellor of the university.

