Three docked for kidnapping children for rituals

By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
Three people have been dragged before the Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital, over the kidnap of three minors for the purpose of using them for money rituals.

The three accused Loto Temitayo aged 34, Olabode Omoboye aged 54 and Ogunbamila Erioluwa aged 52, were arraigned on three count charges of conspiracy, abduction, and deprivation of liberty, misdemeanours and others.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Adeoye Adesegun, told the court that the offence was committed on December 13, 2020, at Igodan Lisa, in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

He said the three children were abducted for the purpose of having carnal knowledge of them and using them for money ritual and said the minors were found with the suspects when they were arrested.

According to him, the offences contravened sections 365, 516 and 517 of the Criminal Code Cao 37 Vol 1 Laws of Ondo State Nigeria 2006.

But all the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Presiding Magistrate, Olanipekun Mayomi, however, granted the accused person bail to the sum of N100,000 and a surety in like sum while the case was adjourned to February 2, 2021, for hearing.

