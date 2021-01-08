Three docked for kidnapping children for rituals

Three people have been dragged before the Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital, over the kidnap of three minors for the purpose of using them for money rituals.

The three accused Loto Temitayo aged 34, Olabode Omoboye aged 54 and Ogunbamila Erioluwa aged 52, were arraigned on three count charges of conspiracy, abduction, and deprivation of liberty, misdemeanours and others.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Adeoye Adesegun, told the court that the offence was committed on December 13, 2020, at Igodan Lisa, in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

He said the three children were abducted for the purpose of having carnal knowledge of them and using them for money ritual and said the minors were found with the suspects when they were arrested.

According to him, the offences contravened sections 365, 516 and 517 of the Criminal Code Cao 37 Vol 1 Laws of Ondo State Nigeria 2006.

But all the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Presiding Magistrate, Olanipekun Mayomi, however, granted the accused person bail to the sum of N100,000 and a surety in like sum while the case was adjourned to February 2, 2021, for hearing.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Three docked for kidnapping Three docked for kidnapping

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Three docked for kidnapping Three docked for kidnapping

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE