The Lagos State government has reaffirmed its commitment to quality teaching and learning in all schools under its purview in the state.

The Permanent Secretary of the newly created Ministry of Basic Education in the state, Abolaji Abayomi, made the promise on Monday in a statement made available by the head of the public affairs unit of the ministry, Ganiu Lawal to welcome students and workers back to schools as they resumed for the new academic session.

According to the statement, it is not only that the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is committed to students’ and workers’ welfare, but it is also passionate about giving them the best learning and teaching experience that will bring the best out of them as applicable.

“So, we urge particularly students to remain open to new knowledge and engage your teachers and fellow students to fill any knowledge gap and work smart to achieve your dream,” the statement added.

In a related development, the National President of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Yomi Otubela, has asked members to give adequate priority to the welfare and safety of their students and school workers as they have started resuming a new academic year.

He also urged them to embrace cost-cutting strategies in their operations to enable them to remain in business as the inflation bites harder in the country.

According to him, let every school owner concentrate on viable and valuable projects and programmes that will project their schools positively

While praying for God’s wisdom for members to guide them in their decisions and programmes, Otubela also asked God to give political leaders the necessary wisdom to do the right things for the citizenry.

He said a majority of Nigerians are going through a very difficult time at the moment.

