The Department of State Services (DSS), on Monday, raised the alarm that the Service has uncovered plans by some disgruntled Politicians to stage nationwide violent protests in order to discredit the Federal Government and security agencies over sundry socio-economic matters in the country.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Spokesperson of the Service Dr Peter Afunnaya.

Dr Afunnaya explained that “Intelligence reports have indicated that the plotters include certain politicians* who are desperately mobilizing unsuspecting student leaders, ethnic-based associations, youth and disgruntled groups for the planned action.

He, however, pointed out that “the Service has identified the ring leaders of the plot as well as sustained monitoring around them in order to deter them from plunging the country into anarchy”.

He said that in view of this development, “University Vice-Chancellors and Heads of Tertiary Institutions are advised to discourage their students from engaging in acts capable of derailing public peace while parents and guardians ” are enjoined to admonish their children and wards respectively to shun the lure of participating in inimical behaviours or conducts against law and order”.

He stated that while the DSS was aware of the Government’s efforts and determination to resolve some of the challenges confronting the nation, the Service warned those desirous of subverting national security to retrace their steps adding that “this is more so that it will not hesitate to legally come against persons and groups behind the devious plans”.

