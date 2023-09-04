Controversy has started to trail the selection and approval of Prince Afolabi Olaoye as Soun-elect of Ogbomoso land as stakeholders alleged Governor Seyi Makinde of disregard for rule of law.

The former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Oyo State, Aare Abdusalam Abdullah, was quoted in a statement as describing the decision of the governor as flagrant disregard for the rule, arguing that there are pending cases in court on the subject matter.

He argued that the appointment took place when multiple cases are pending in court challenging the purported and arbitrary selection of the Soun-designate to the vacant throne of the Ogbomosho monarch.

Among the related cases in court is the one challenging the constitutionality of the Ogbomoso Chieftaincy Declaration in Suit No: HOG/27/2023 wherein the Governor of Oyo State, Attorney General of Oyo State e.t.c. are defendants.

According to him, the Governor’s action has clearly exceeded the bounds of civility and drawn the state to the Hobbesian state of nature.

He said, “Notwithstanding the blatant breach of law and order, the Laoye Ruling Family of Ogbomoso must refuse to be provoked.

“The Laoye Ruling House should live as an indivisible and indissoluble family. The Ten (10) units that consist the Laoye Family of Ogbomoso have common ancestor and any stranger or group of strangers within and outside Ogbomoso who tries to interfere and or cause disharmony within the Laoye Family will be disappointed at the end of the day.

“The family must remain united in love and fraternity to withstand the test of time.

“The pursuit for justice has just begun until fairness and equity is restored in the selection processes.

“We must ensure the sanctity of our traditional institution and resist invasion of our custom and tradition. The Laoye Family must not sit on the fence and have its fingers crossed without pursuing the matter to its most logical and legal conclusion.

“The struggle has just begun within the context of legality.”





