Some aggrieved families have kicked against the selection process of the new Aseyin of Iseyin, which favoured Prince Sefiu Olawale Oyebola of the Eyinade royal family of Akando Ruling House.

Members of the aggrieved royal families claimed that a particular lineage has continued to ascend the throne from time immemorial at the expense of other qualified ruling houses, which also have legitimate rights to the throne.

The aggrieved lineages, the Osolalu and Adekun royal families, which felt marginalised, claimed that there were manipulations during the selection process, noting that they are of the same descendants as Ajibisii, who is the first official traditional ruler of Iseyinland.

According to the aggrieved royal families, the Ifa Oracle, which symbolises the traditional method of selecting an Oba in Yorubaland, mentioned them as being against the claimant.

They therefore called on the governor of Oyo State, Mr. Seyi Makinde, to intervene appropriately and douse the tension the crisis has generated, appealing to him to give room for other qualified royal houses to serve.

Reacting to claims by the aggrieved royal families, some of the kingmakers in Iseyin who craved anonymity dismissed the claims, noting that they followed due process in the selection.

Speaking further, they claimed that critical stakeholders, including the 10 kingmakers, security agencies, religious leaders, and government officials, were present at the venue; seven rooted for a contender and three voted for another aspirant, while the other contestants got no vote.

When contacted, the Iseyin LG Chairman, Hon. Muftau Abilawon, declined to comment on the development.

