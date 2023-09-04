Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Ahmed Ololade, better known professionally as Asake, has emerged as the winner of the highly coveted ‘Next Rated’ award at this year’s Headies award ceremony.

The ‘Lonely at the Top’ crooner won the highly decorated award ahead of Young Jonn, Seyi Vibez, Victony, and Spyro, who were also nominated in the same category.

The award was presented to him by billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana.

While receiving his award at the event, Asake extended his appreciation to everyone who has been supporting his music and craft.

Asake’s win means he will be joining the elite league of Headies’ next rated award winners, which include Reekado Banks, Mayorkun, Rema, Omay Lay, and BNXN.

