Lagos commends MTN Nigeria’s support for education

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commended MTN Nigeria’s support for e-learning in primary and secondary schools across the state.

Sanwo-Olu gave the commendation at the second edition of the education summit, organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Office of Sustainable Development Goals and Investment (SDGI), in Lagos, recently.

The Governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, noted that the past three years have witnessed tremendous improvement in the overall value chain of the education ecosystem.

According to him, “Our model of investment is informed by the desire to entrench 21st-century technology into the sector. This huge investment will ultimately result in significant improvement in learning outcomes.

“Our administration also seeks to recognise and appreciate the tremendous contribution and donations of various private partners who supported the State Government’s Education Transformation Plan, most especially during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown of schools,” he added.

In June 2020, MTN Nigeria commenced a free data offer enabling primary and secondary school students in various states to access educational content. The intervention was done in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education, allowing primary and secondary school students access to virtual lessons and exam prep.

The resources available cover all primary and secondary school subjects and over ten years of past questions from key examinations, including the First School Leaving Certificate exams, West African Senior School Certificate exams, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board exams, among others.