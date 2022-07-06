On bullying and presidential candidates

Opinions
By Keruwole Sulaimon
candidates drug abuse Spanish Tinubu IPOB The era of lame ducks is here, English reports ASUU The global coalition against ISIS, conflict parents Children’s empowerment Dangers of APC’s consensus , 2023 and the demonisation of zoning, FIRS Blasphemy Of 2023 polls, Spiritual values and Nigeria politics, 2023: Ogun governorship and vote for continuity, Nigeria Adetona smoking Zoning and its ugly, On challenges of education sector, democracy Joe Makoju: The saint goes home, OGUN 2023: Restructuring and Nigeria, Still on Dr Chinelo’s gruesome death, Votes belong to political parties, Breaking biases women face, Service Why Nigerian youths earnestly yearn for Ambassador Funmi Ayinke, goals UNSC ASUU’s incessant, ASUU’s incessant fruitless strikes, Spain Nigerian women and national security , Danger of ignoring the minority, Census Soft drinks tax: One tax Africa primaries understanding and interfaith dialogue , How private schools destroy education, cacophonous major challenge to control HIV, justice gas Men leadership Let the youth place reason above emotion, Bureaucracy of NASS: Reality Nigeria and Delta, On Nigerian soldiers, health Instagram and mental health, power girls Lagos and impetus Buhari should arrest Malady, Marwa: A birthday tribute to an enigma, Averting the use, Afghanistan before the service year runs, Six days with Kumuyi, farmers-herders Domestic violence conference Developing grassroots Nigerian system has been ‘hushpuppied’, New Ekiti LCDAs, Otoge: Modest theory, conflicting practicum, Women Abortion, Insecurity and peaceful co-existence, agency Alakija labour women GSM inequality economy ECOWAS data to understand customers better, corruption water Impact of JUSUN’s strike on criminal justice dispensation, banks When silence, restructuring accidents insecurity bleeding federalism Nigeria tukur water Giving blanket amnesty to ‘bandits’ partisan politics, Nigerians, Ayoade makinde Marwa MSMEs not yet equal with the West Neera Tanden Nigeria’s dead primary health Of NASS clerk Why government should support celebrating a bridge builder at 56 accident Are we really citizens The face of anti-Fulani imperialism Igbohoism government To reform or not to reform government agencies Nigeria’s democrats and republicans, call for fiscal wisdom, not austerity

IN this season of politics where we are getting set for drama, melodrama and comedic display from various sets of politicians across the country, we now have more than the usual candidates we seem to look out for. The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seem to be of old values, being the old class ruling us since 1999. Nigerians, especially those that seem to be educated and understand the problems of this country since its emergence, are tired of old narratives and it is obvious that they actually want new things. That apparently is the new anthem: new people with a new system for a new Nigeria. However, for those promoting a new candidate, the road to marketing him is usually a long one, I must say.

In the book “Advertising Principles and Practices” by ‘Bidemi Osunbiyi, the author mentions the advertising spiral, which include the pioneering stage, the competitive stage and the retentive stage, analogous to the way students go through their education in institutions of higher learning.  The pioneering stage explains the case of an applicant seeking university admission who, if lucky enough, JAMB offers an admission. And as a fresh student, promotion to the second stage means competing with other students that met JAMB requirements and were also given admission. Here is when intelligence, intellectual capacity and brilliance are tested for a reputation to be quickly established as a class leader.

However, the third stage is where the candidate chooses to retain this distinguished position. The student must continually meet the price of scholarship through persistence and hard work, because most certainly, there would be other classmates working hard to also be at the top.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Clearly, the student will have to carve out an image which requires persistent hard work to retain the last stage, which approximately is the retentive stage. This analogy is invariably applicable to the stages through which a candidate of the Nigerian third force must pass through. But the truth is, most of the third force candidates seem to have been absent in class when this analogy was introduced. We are at that stage where every candidate claims to be the best. And at this point that every Nigerian wants a new nation, we must also elect the best.  The three distinct spiral stages encompass the qualities that every candidate should possess: introduction, acceptance, details, brain worth, intelligence amidst a few others. Recent news report from social media has it that there have been cyber threats because people are supporting candidates of their preferred choices. Sadly, as Nigerians, introducing a new candidate just because he has governed a state for eight years does not mean he is a new product widely accepted. We ought to understand that every candidate that is new in the market and wants to test the waters must come up with a different strategy because they need to understand that they are a new product, and truth be told, we must understand that aggression, cyber threat, abuse, nepotism and tribalism do not sell products. Rather, persuasion, appeal, public relations and empathy do.

It should also be noted that mere calculation would not win a candidate an election. Even with genuine desire for a new Nigeria, the candidate must first start at the pioneering stage, which is by having merit, both mentally and intellectually. For anyone to rule Nigeria, the fellow must be brilliant, active being and aware that Nigeria is a complex nation. Structures need to be built across the nation. The party must also accept him, and all these must be taken care of at the pioneering stage.  Second, regardless of the prevailing situation, we must understand that Nigeria must be great and we must come together to make it a reality. It is utterly disappointing that a lot of efforts will be wasted but it is for the purpose of making the country a better place. To govern Nigeria, you need to understand that it is a long journey which starts now.

Generally, to all the supporters of candidates, anger won’t change anything. As a matter of fact, behavioral scientists state that in order to win hearts and souls, soft strategies are needed.  You cannot force your candidate down people’s throats and expect them not to be aggressive. A confrontational strategy will never get any candidate votes;  it is a wrong calculation rooted in delusion. May I also let you know that these candidates dine and wine with each other, and we do not need to die in their war. People should not be bullied because they do not subscribe to certain choices.

  • Sulaimon writes in via sulaimonokikiola001@gmail.com

You might also like
Opinions

Nigeria’s billionaire presidential aspirants

Opinions

Who wears APC’s presidential crown?

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More