On bullying and presidential candidates

IN this season of politics where we are getting set for drama, melodrama and comedic display from various sets of politicians across the country, we now have more than the usual candidates we seem to look out for. The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seem to be of old values, being the old class ruling us since 1999. Nigerians, especially those that seem to be educated and understand the problems of this country since its emergence, are tired of old narratives and it is obvious that they actually want new things. That apparently is the new anthem: new people with a new system for a new Nigeria. However, for those promoting a new candidate, the road to marketing him is usually a long one, I must say.

In the book “Advertising Principles and Practices” by ‘Bidemi Osunbiyi, the author mentions the advertising spiral, which include the pioneering stage, the competitive stage and the retentive stage, analogous to the way students go through their education in institutions of higher learning. The pioneering stage explains the case of an applicant seeking university admission who, if lucky enough, JAMB offers an admission. And as a fresh student, promotion to the second stage means competing with other students that met JAMB requirements and were also given admission. Here is when intelligence, intellectual capacity and brilliance are tested for a reputation to be quickly established as a class leader.

However, the third stage is where the candidate chooses to retain this distinguished position. The student must continually meet the price of scholarship through persistence and hard work, because most certainly, there would be other classmates working hard to also be at the top.

Clearly, the student will have to carve out an image which requires persistent hard work to retain the last stage, which approximately is the retentive stage. This analogy is invariably applicable to the stages through which a candidate of the Nigerian third force must pass through. But the truth is, most of the third force candidates seem to have been absent in class when this analogy was introduced. We are at that stage where every candidate claims to be the best. And at this point that every Nigerian wants a new nation, we must also elect the best. The three distinct spiral stages encompass the qualities that every candidate should possess: introduction, acceptance, details, brain worth, intelligence amidst a few others. Recent news report from social media has it that there have been cyber threats because people are supporting candidates of their preferred choices. Sadly, as Nigerians, introducing a new candidate just because he has governed a state for eight years does not mean he is a new product widely accepted. We ought to understand that every candidate that is new in the market and wants to test the waters must come up with a different strategy because they need to understand that they are a new product, and truth be told, we must understand that aggression, cyber threat, abuse, nepotism and tribalism do not sell products. Rather, persuasion, appeal, public relations and empathy do.

It should also be noted that mere calculation would not win a candidate an election. Even with genuine desire for a new Nigeria, the candidate must first start at the pioneering stage, which is by having merit, both mentally and intellectually. For anyone to rule Nigeria, the fellow must be brilliant, active being and aware that Nigeria is a complex nation. Structures need to be built across the nation. The party must also accept him, and all these must be taken care of at the pioneering stage. Second, regardless of the prevailing situation, we must understand that Nigeria must be great and we must come together to make it a reality. It is utterly disappointing that a lot of efforts will be wasted but it is for the purpose of making the country a better place. To govern Nigeria, you need to understand that it is a long journey which starts now.

Generally, to all the supporters of candidates, anger won’t change anything. As a matter of fact, behavioral scientists state that in order to win hearts and souls, soft strategies are needed. You cannot force your candidate down people’s throats and expect them not to be aggressive. A confrontational strategy will never get any candidate votes; it is a wrong calculation rooted in delusion. May I also let you know that these candidates dine and wine with each other, and we do not need to die in their war. People should not be bullied because they do not subscribe to certain choices.