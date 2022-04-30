Kwitee dazzles at Revived Concert

It was fun, pomp, and pageantry as ace Afro-Jazz trumpeter, songwriter and recording act, Kwitee, delighted and treated a large number of jazz fans to beautiful music and electrifying performances at LH Prive Ikoyi Lagos.

The event, which was tagged ‘The Revived Concert with Kwitee and The Elites Band’ also doubles as an exclusive album listening session for Kwitee’s coming album, titled Shadows.

It was an evening of absolute, immersive fun and musical beauty as Kwitee serenaded the audience with tracks from his upcoming album and other beautiful jazz compositions. The audience couldn’t get enough of the enthralling ambience and fun.

A major highlight of the evening was the exhibition and auction of art pieces inspired by the album curated by the talented artist Mobolaji Otuyelu, aka Mama Dudu. Three beautiful art pieces, namely Shadows, Rising of the Sun, and Market Day, were auctioned to the highest bidder.

Okwi Iguwe Godwin, aka Kwitee, is a Nigerian composer, trumpeter, songwriter, and recording artist. He is famed for his beautiful compositions and energetic performances. Shadows is his debut album, coming after his first EP titled ‘Don’t Quit’ which was released in 2017.

The Revived Concert is the first of the Afro Revived Concert series produced and powered by Cytech Productions, a foremost event production company in Africa.





The event was supported by LH Prive, Vuga Music, Sprouting Roots Media, Classic FM 97.3, Smooth FM 98.1, Jazz In the Park, Jazz Conversations, The Sunday Brunch, and Jazz4UWBenji