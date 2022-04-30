Good Music reflects Realities and Culture, Says S.K.Y-HB

Moses Felix Ofegor, aka “S.K.Y- HB” is a Nigerian Afrobeat Singer and Songwriter.

The Singer who just Released his first single of the year title “Boss Boss” which is currently trending on all Music Streaming platforms also Stated on his official Instagram account, that he is currently working on his first Debuted EP to be released before the year runs out.

“I just released my first single of the year title “Boss Boss” so that my fans can have something to ruminate on while they await my next project. I want them to have a taste of what is coming because we have switched things up this time,” S.K.Y-HB said.

“I chose music as a career because of my passion for the art, not for fame and the bright lights, but if it comes I definitely won’t say no. I just want to make music that will appeal to all ages, millennials, generation and older folks, and at the same time also be able to earn substantial income off my music to sustain myself and also pay my bills,” he stated.

“When you make Good music that reflects Realities and Culture, it makes it easier to stay in a niche you can call your own without sounding like anyone else, and yet be able to express your versatility,” S.K.Y-HB explained.