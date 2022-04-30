Real men own up, take responsibility —Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie must have been the most mentioned name in the industry this week, as the actor broke the internet when he announced that he has a son with actress, Judy Austin and that he is married to her.

The actor took to his Instagram page on Wednesday to tell the world that he got married to Judy and they have a son together. What made the matter more interesting was the fact that his wife May Yul-Edochie also dropped a comment on the said post saying God would judge them both.

This was shocking to a lot of his followers as many were disappointed by the development. According to some of them, this was a man who was eyeing the number one position in the country as a young person.

“If you can do this to your wife of 17 years, how can we trust you with the presidential position?,” a user wrote.

Not just his followers were shocked by this news, fellow actors and actresses could not hide their disbelief as they expressed this through the comment session of the post. Veteran Actress, Shan George wrote: “Wait o Yul, for real?

“The shock wey shock me now, I need to eat, abeg make someone send me urgent 2k biko, no food for my house, make I no faint here.”





Actress, Georgina Chigozie Onuoha, who was also shocked wrote: “wait, for real?” Reactions have continued to trail the shocking revelation from the actor and this has also raised serious discussions about marriages and infidelity.”

Yul, however, in some recent posts on his Instagram page shared pictures of his first wife May and captioned it, “Number one… Undisputed!” He also shared a picture of himself which he captioned: “Real men own up and take responsibility. Ezedike!!! Na man you be.”

“Please go offline, you are battling mixture of depression and confusion which I believe you have not slept the whole week (Yesterday and today’s sleeplessness is worse),” a user with the name Battina wrote under his post.

On his first wife being ‘Number one’, actress Nkechi Blessing and Chizzy Alichi-Mbah, also commented saying, “One and only is better biko. Love doesn’t take numbers”.

Another user with the name Bella reacted saying, “Please delete this picture and give her some respect. Social media is not where you talk about marriage.”

“How can you carry salt and be rubbing on a fresh wound? Where is your conscience? Oga, leave social media and think of a better and more sincere way to get your wife’s forgiveness. What is this nonsense? Like she is a kid you can be toying with her emotions and expect her not to cry! You are being shamelessly manipulative,” a user with the name Bubixluxury also wrote.