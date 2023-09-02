The Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aliyu Umar Yusuf, has facilitated power supply in Okumi community in Lokoja local government area of the State, for the first time in the history of the settlement.

He is executing the project in collaboration with the member representing Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Danladi Suleiman Aguye.

The community members had hoped that the electrification project of 2016 around the area which connected neighbours to the national grid would reach them, but that didn’t happen until the recent effort.

Speaking after the installation of electricity poles and laying of cables to connect the village to the national grid, community members said it was a huge leap that would help in harnessing resources for socio-economic development.

They said the terrain had made the task difficult for those on site, but that the determination and further investments had helped.

Residents expressed gratitude to the lawmakers for fulfilling the people’s lifelong dreams, stressing that they remained indebted to them.

The speaker had during the electioneering campaigns, noted that he was aware of the challenges facing every community in his immediate constituency of Lokoja II and the local government in general, even as did not expressly make any promise to the people, but noted that he would ensure that he justifies the support he enjoyed when voted into office.

