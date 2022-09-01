Kogi monarch released after one month in detention

A paramount ruler of Ajaokuta Ohi of Eganyi, Musa Isah Achuja has been released from detention by the Kogi state government after spending one month.

The monarch’s release was confirmed earlier on Wednesday by a member of his family.

He was arrested and detained through the directive of the state government while the Chairman of Ajaokuta Local Government Area, Mustapha Akaba was issued a query following an attack by unknown gunmen in the council that left eight security personnel dead.

Governor Bello would later convene a security meeting with Heads of security agencies, Chairmen of Local Government Areas and paramount traditional rulers, explaining why he had the Eganyi monarch in detention and refused bail.

Bello said prior to the attack, he had received security intelligence reports which indicted the monarch, and he cautioned him.

“Before that very ugly incident, I do receive intelligence and reports from the locals and from various sources, and I did call the Local Government Chairman of Ajaokuta and the paramount ruler of Ajaokuta, particularly the Ohi of Ajaokuta. Reports reaching me from your domain are not palatable, he said.

Bello said he was not going to let anybody stain the success he has recorded in securing the state.

“Therefore if your area is going to stain that record, we in government will not take that lightly with you, and I particularly called these two gentlemen because the chairman reported that particular traditional ruler to me severally about his activities and his involvements with some elements whose activities are questionable in that particular local government.

“So I couldn’t bear it your Royal Majesties, I went straight to that Ohi and I cautioned him that this is the last warning. He will pay dearly for any other crime, and mandated him to get rid of all the criminals around. And all he could do is to turn it political, change the whole story as if it’s a clannish issue,” he said.

The Governor then cautioned against attempts to bail the monarch out of detention.

“Therefore, that particular traditional ruler will pay dearly for it. Nobody should ever harbour a criminal. Criminals are useless anytime, and there’s no reason whatsoever by anybody to take to act of criminality.

“Anybody that comes for the bail of that traditional ruler, arrest him and charge him with the same offence. If the person is above you, let me know and I will overturn him at Abuja there. That person will know that he has a date or fight with me,” Bello instructed the Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka.

