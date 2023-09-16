The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Kogi State Chapter, on Saturday, declared their firm support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Alhaji Usman Ododo, ahead of the November 11 election in the state.

The State Executives of MACBAN, along with national leaders and hundreds of Fulanis representing all 21 LGAs of Kogi State, visited the Government House to pledge their unwavering support for the Bello-led administration and the APC’s flag bearer.

Governor Yahaya Bello received them at the Glass House, Government House, Lokoja.

The Chairman of MACBAN, Kogi State, Umar Yusuf Damina, commended Governor Bello for his numerous achievements within the state and beyond.

He specifically noted that the firm decision of MACBAN to support the APC was a testament to the Governor’s unwavering commitment to the well-being of members and his extensive efforts in providing security for all citizens and residents of Kogi State.

The MACBAN chairman expressed the belief that the APC candidate, Ododo, would continue to build upon the solid foundation laid by the Governor.





While receiving the MACBAN members, Governor Yahaya Bello welcomed their endorsement of APC and Ododo for the upcoming November 11 elections.

The Governor, deeply moved by this display of unity, affirmed his administration’s stance against any form of discrimination against the Fulanis in Kogi State, particularly those engaged in lawful businesses both within Kogi and across the country.

He lauded MACBAN for its valuable contributions in sharing information and gathering intelligence, which had aided conventional security forces in identifying and eliminating criminal elements among the Fulani community in the state.

Governor Bello expressed his conviction that the Fulanis, known for their unwavering commitment to their word, would undoubtedly throw their support behind the APC during the November 11 polls.

He emphasised the government’s resolute stance against the promotion of ethnicity and tribalism in the state.

Furthermore, he urged law-abiding Fulanis residing in the state to remain vigilant and help identify criminal elements among them, thereby contributing to the overall peace and safety of all residents.

