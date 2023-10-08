Ahead of next month’s off-season governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo states, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised concern over security challenges in the states.

The Commission, in a statement at the weekend signed by Sam Olumekun,

National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee expressed concern over what it called a “spate of insecurity and violence, including clashes among supporters of Political Parties and candidates in the forthcoming elections.”

While it cautioned “parties to rein in their supporters from actions capable of jeopardizing the peaceful conduct of elections in Nigeria,” the statement simultaneously maintained that

“Commission will continue to closely monitor the situation and sustain its engagement with security agencies and stakeholders to ensure peaceful elections in the three States.”

INEC also faulted the lack of tardiness on the part of political parties in submitting names of units and collation centre agents.

The statement revealed that for Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States, only 55% of the expected total of 189,180 polling unit agents have been uploaded to the designated INEC Portal.”

The Commission said it would not shift the deadlines for submission of the list of agents beyond Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

The statement reads in part, “The Commission notified all Political Parties of the opening of its online portal for the upload of the list of polling units and collation centre agents, which commenced on Thursday, 24th August 2023. The Commission thereafter engaged party representatives on the methodology for a seamless process.

“However, despite this notice and subsequent reminders, Political Parties are yet to substantially comply by submitting the list of their agents. For Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States, only 55% of the expected total of 189,180 polling unit agents have been uploaded to the designated INEC Portal. Specifically, 29,278 out of the expected 40,372 (72.5%) for Bayelsa State, 51,681 out of 85,644 (60.3%) for Imo, and 23,720 out of 63,144 (37.6%) for Kogi State have been uploaded.

“Similarly, only 25.1% of the expected 15,804 Collation Agents in the three States have been uploaded: 1,246 (26.0%) out of 4,806 for Bayelsa; 1,638 (27.3%) out of 5,994 for Imo, and 1,095 (21.9%) out of 5,004 for Kogi State.





“The Commission hereby wishes to remind Political Parties further that the portal will automatically shut down at 12:00 midnight on Tuesday 10th October 2023. There shall be no extension. Consequently, all parties sponsoring candidates for the elections who are yet to upload the list of their agents should do so before the deadline for the exercise.

“The Commission is concerned about the spate of insecurity and violence, including clashes among supporters of Political Parties and candidates in the forthcoming elections. In our engagement with Political Parties, the Commission has constantly called on parties to rein in their supporters from actions capable of jeopardizing the peaceful conduct of elections in Nigeria. INEC earnestly appeal to all Political Parties and candidates to avoid utterances and acts that may heat up the polity.

The Commission will continue to closely monitor the situation and sustain its engagement with security agencies and stakeholders to ensure peaceful elections in the three States.”

