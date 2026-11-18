Orerokpe, the headquarters of the Okpe people in Delta State, is set to host governors and traditional rulers across Nigeria as the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, Felix Mujakperuo Orhue I, marks his 20th coronation anniversary.

The state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, is expected to lead other governors to the final of the celebration on November 20.

The event will also attract eminent traditional rulers, including the Sultan of Sokoto and Emirs of Kano and Zazzau, among others, as well as political leaders, business moguls and Okpe indigenes from across the country and in the diaspora.

Unveiling the programme at the Orodje’s palace in Orerokpe over the weekend, the Traditional Prime Minister of the kingdom and Chairman of the 20th coronation anniversary committee, Chief Michael Affe, said the milestone offered an opportunity to celebrate the monarch’s contributions to the stability and advancement of the kingdom.

Affe said the theme of the week-long anniversary was ‘Two decades of peace and progress in Okpe Kingdom.’

He described the reign of Orhue I as a period of remarkable transformation, maintaining that the kingdom had become more united, peaceful and respected under his leadership.

“Today, 20 years after, we look back with great pride on a reign that has brought exceptional harmony, urban development and educational advancement to the Okpe Kingdom,” he said.

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Affe added that the Orodje had strengthened the kingdom’s traditional administration by dividing its approximately 200 communities into districts to improve governance and ensure closer engagement with residents.

He disclosed that the monarch recently created Ugolo II as the 14th district, following the earlier establishment of 13 districts across the kingdom.

According to him, the administrative restructuring was designed to make the kingdom easier to govern and enable the monarch to receive firsthand information about the challenges confronting his subjects.

The anniversary committee chairman also highlighted the monarch’s distinguished military career, noting that he retired from the Nigerian Army as a Major-General before practising law in Lagos.

“Orhue I served as Director of Army Legal Services, Provost Marshal, General Officer Commanding, the Nigerian Army’s 2 Division in Ibadan and 82 Division in Enugu, as well as ECOMOG Force Commander in Sierra Leone and Liberia.”

Affe emphasised the monarch’s contributions to peace and security in West Africa earned him the ECOWAS CEDEAO Award and the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Award.

He added that the Orodje had continued to serve in important national positions, including Chancellor of the Nigerian Army University, Biu, and chairman of the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council.

As part of efforts to sustain peace and protect the kingdom’s heritage, Affe noted that the monarch had urged residents during his recent tour of the districts to preserve ancestral lands, discourage indiscriminate land sales and embrace lease arrangements to safeguard land for future generations.

The Orodje also appealed to his subjects to maintain peaceful relations with neighbouring communities and strengthen unity across the kingdom.

The anniversary will feature several activities, including prayers by the Okpe Christian Assembly, a golf tournament, a seminar for prospective chiefs, awards to distinguished Okpe indigenes, football matches, cultural displays, the conferment of chieftaincy titles and homage by newly installed chiefs.