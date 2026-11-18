THE Information Security Society of Nigeria (ISSAN) has called for improved cybersecurity awareness and capacity building as more Nigerians embrace digital banking and electronic transactions.

ISSAN President, Dr David Isiavwe, made the call in a statement recently in Lagos, following the society’s recognition by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

Isiavwe said cybersecurity went beyond technology and infrastructure, requiring continuous education, responsible digital behaviour, institutional preparedness and collaboration among stakeholders.

He said securing Nigeria’s digital ecosystem required collective commitment from government institutions, financial service providers, technology companies, businesses, academia and individuals.

According to him, the growing adoption of electronic payments, digital banking, e-commerce and technology-enabled public services has increased the need to protect personal information, financial transactions and digital platforms.

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“While digital transformation creates opportunities for economic growth and financial inclusion, it also increases the need to protect personal information, financial transactions and digital platforms,” he said.

Isiavwe reaffirmed ISSAN’s commitment to collaborating with stakeholders to strengthen professional capacity, promote cybersecurity awareness and support a safer digital environment.

Established in South Africa in 1996 before extending its operations to Nigeria, ISSAN is a non-profit professional organisation promoting information security and cybersecurity across Africa.