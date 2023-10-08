Residents of Dukku LGA of Gombe were on Saturday evening, thrown into frenzy fear and panic following the intrusion by yet-to-be-identified armed bandits suspected to be kidnappers into one of the villages in the area.

At the end of the attack, the armed suspected kidnappers abducted and went away with two persons, a man and a woman shooting sporadically into the air to scare away the people.

A resident of the area who pleaded anonymity revealed that the wife of a man, Amina Usman Aliyu and his brother, Alhaji Mustapha Umar Shabewa were the victims taken away by the gunmen.

According to him, the kidnappers forced themselves into the houses of the victims to abduct them while they were asleep.

While confirming the incident, the PPRO of Gombe State Police Command, ASP Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar said that the yet-to-be-identified gunmen indeed attacked the village and kidnapped two people, a man and a woman.

According to him, “Yes, we received a report of an attack by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers. They forced themselves into the house of the man who was their main target. But, they could not get him, so they went away with his wife and younger brother.”

He however said that a team of security agencies including local hunters as well as vigilantes are on the rails of the kidnappers in order to make sure that they did not escape far and rescue the victims.

The PPRO assured that the victims will be rescued safely and reunited with their families urging the residents to be calm and volunteer useful information to the Police.

