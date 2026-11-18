The Ohen Obao of Aduwawa in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, Chief Priest Nosakhare Odumore, has sought the intervention of the Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin; Governor Monday Okpebholo; and security agencies in a lingering land dispute in the community.

The Ohen said his appeal to the monarch, the governor and security agencies was informed by his fear that if not promptly addressed, the situation could escalate into a communal clash that could threaten the peace of the community and the state.

Odumore, who noted that the land dispute was between two businessmen, one an indigene and the other an outsider of Igbo extraction, added that he had invited the warring parties for dialogue for an amicable resolution.

However, he regretted that one of the parties had refused to attend any of the meetings convened to resolve the dispute.

Speaking at a press conference, the community leader said the briefing had become imperative to inform the public of the efforts he had made so far and demonstrate that he was not taking sides.

He said: “My reason for addressing the press is not to promote division, take sides or undermine anybody’s legitimate interest, but to make the public aware of the efforts I have made to resolve a lingering land dispute peacefully and prevent a situation that could threaten the peace, security and unity of our community.

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“The land in question has become a subject of dispute between two individuals. One is an Igbo businessman who has, for many years, claimed ownership of the property and used it as a parking space for his hotel.

“The other claimant is a Benin-based businessman who has recently come forward to lay claim to the same property.

“In my determination to prevent this disagreement from escalating, I initiated efforts to bring both parties before the traditional authority so that each could present his claims, provide relevant information and be given a fair opportunity to be heard.

“I extended several invitations through the appropriate traditional channels, expecting both parties to honour the process and allow us to resolve the matter amicably.

“I wish to express my disappointment that while the Igbo businessman has consistently honoured the invitations and appeared before me, the other claimant has failed to appear despite repeated efforts to secure his attendance.”

While declaring that he had not ruled in favour of either party on the actual ownership of the land, Odumore said he had barricaded the disputed property with traditional palm fronds and given the parties a fresh seven-day ultimatum to appear before him.

He called on the aforementioned authorities to take note of the efforts he had made to resolve the dispute amicably, stressing that he would not allow any issue to cause disharmony in the community.