Nigeria’s Critical Minerals Financing Corp. Plc (CMFC) has expanded its footprint in Africa’s mining sector after signing a landmark investment banking agreement with Tanzania-based Matundasi ASM Development Company Ltd to finance and develop a gold mining project in the East African country.

The agreement, signed in Dar es Salaam last week, positions the Nigerian Exchange-listed investment bank as the exclusive investment banking partner to Matundasi, which is developing a gold project in the Lupa Goldfield in south-western Tanzania.

Under the partnership, CMFC will provide financing for further exploration activities, support the consolidation of Matundasi’s mining licences under a single Tanzanian corporate entity and lead the process of preparing the company for a stock market listing.

The transaction marks a significant step in the growing participation of African financial institutions in financing and developing mining assets across the continent, potentially reducing the sector’s traditional dependence on international capital markets in Europe, North America and Australia.

CMFC, formerly known as Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc, said the partnership reflects its ambition to mobilise African capital and expertise to develop commercially viable mining businesses within the continent.

President and Co-Chief Executive Officer of CMFC, Dr. Israel Ovirih, said the transaction would provide the financial and capital market support required to move Matundasi from its exploration and early development stages towards becoming a fully developed mining company.

“We want the capital and the expertise that turn a licence into a company to come from African institutions too. Matundasi has done the hard early work.”

Our job is to finance the next stage and open the door to the capital markets,” Ovirih said.

Matundasi was founded by three Tanzanian mining engineers led by its Executive Chairman, Eng. Dr. Samuel G. Mafwenga. The company has developed the project largely through internally generated resources, with its processing plant approaching first production.

A major focus of the partnership will be the company’s Gawka mining licence, which borders an established producing mine in the Lupa Goldfield and follows the same geological trend.

The proximity of the licence to an existing mining operation provides geographical context for further exploration, although the companies cautioned that it does not establish that Matundasi’s licences will deliver similar results.

The planned exploration programme is expected to deepen the understanding of the project’s mineral potential and support the development of its mining assets.

Mafwenga said the agreement would enable the company to accelerate exploration and build on the investments already made in the project.

“This partnership lets us explore what we hold and grow into a company Tanzanians can be proud of,” he said.

The transaction comes amid renewed global interest in gold, whose prices have risen sharply since the beginning of 2024, supported by sustained central bank purchases and increased investor demand for safe-haven assets.

The stronger gold market has improved the investment case for exploration and development projects, particularly those capable of adding new supply to the global market.

For CMFC, the Matundasi agreement also provides an opportunity to extend its investment banking activities beyond Nigeria and participate in the development of mineral resources in another African market.

The planned consolidation of Matundasi’s licences and eventual stock market listing are central to the arrangement, as they are expected to provide a corporate structure through which the company can attract additional investment and access longer-term funding.

However, the commencement of the financing and exploration programme remains subject to the completion of due diligence, the execution of funding documentation and ratification of the agreement by CMFC’s Board.

Drilling activities are expected to commence after these conditions have been fulfilled.

The development underscores the potential role of African capital markets and financial institutions in mobilising funding for the continent’s mineral resources, particularly as governments seek to increase local participation in mining value chains and retain more economic value from natural resources.

It also places CMFC in a position to demonstrate how domestic financial institutions can support mining companies from early-stage exploration through project development and eventual access to public capital markets.