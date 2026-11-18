The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Bayelsa State chapter, has called for collaboration among government, private organisations and school owners to address challenges facing the educational system.

The call was contained in an 11-point communiqué at the end of its two-day International Conference and Exhibition (NICE) 2026, held at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall, Yenagoa.

The conference, themed: “Education value chain realignment”, brought together school proprietors, educators, administrators and other stakeholders to discuss institutional sustainability, operational efficiency, school security, technology integration and the alignment of education with industry needs.

NAPPS urged the government to introduce appropriate interventions, incentives and possible subsidies for essential facilities and services required by private schools.

It also called on corporate organisations to support education through scholarships, infrastructure development, skills acquisition programmes and institutional partnerships.

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The association underlined continuous teacher training, retraining and professional development to improve instructional delivery and learning outcomes.

The communiqué urged schools to adopt digital technologies and artificial intelligence responsibly, strengthen moral instruction and promote discipline, integrity, respect and responsibility among learners.

Among dignitaries at the conference was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr Simon Peter Okene, who represented Governor Douye Diri and Commissioner for Education, Gentle Emelah.

While speaking, Vice Chancellor of Niger Delta University, Professor Allen Aziba-Odubo, described education as a continuous process spanning foundational, secondary and tertiary levels.

He stated that realignment had become necessary because of gaps in skills, character development, information and communication technology, and the changing demands of society.

He highlighted the influence of colonial educational structures and stressed the need for an education system that addresses local realities while preparing learners for global competitiveness.