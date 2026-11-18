ABOUT 430 indigent women Delta State have been empowered with grinding machines, cash grants and essential foodstuffs to boost household livelihoods and promote economic self-reliance.

Under the economic intervention programme, 130 beneficiaries received commercial grinding machines to establish small-scale businesses, 150 women received direct cash assistance, while another 150 were provided with bags of rice, garri and other food items.

Speaking in Asaba during the distribution on Monday, the facilitator of the programme and wife of the state governor, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, said supporting vulnerable families and strengthening women-led small businesses remained a central personal commitment aimed at easing economic burdens in local communities. Oborevwori, who is also the founder of the You Matter Charity Foundation, cautioned the beneficiaries against selling the items, advising them to use the grinding machines as a stepping stone towards establishing sustainable sources of income for their households.

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She added that empowering women creates a multiplier effect that directly improves family welfare, emphasising that the foundation would continue to identify and support underprivileged women in the state.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke at the event, expressed appreciation to Mrs Oborevwori for her consistent care and generosity.

They commended her for remembering the underprivileged and providing families with opportunities to improve their livelihoods, promising to put the equipment and financial assistance to good use to uplift their households.