THE Digital Nigeria International Conference and Exhibition has delivered a major boost to Nigeria’s startup ecosystem with the introduction of the Builders Festival, an initiative targeting N3 billion in investments and contracts for Nigerian startups.

Mr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the Director General of the Nationational Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), announced this at the Digital Nigeria International Conference and Exhibition held in Lagos last week.

According to him, the initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and ongoing economic reforms aimed at creating an enabling environment for businesses, attracting investment and strengthening private-sector participation in Nigeria’s economic growth.

He added that the initiative connects Nigerian innovators with real business opportunities by matching pre-qualified startups with over 100 verified operational challenges submitted by ministries, government agencies, corporate organisations and financial institutions.

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Through its Deal Room, the three-day festival provided a platform for startups and potential clients to negotiate pilot projects, sign Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and secure investment and contract opportunities.

Beyond attracting investment, the initiative addresses a critical challenge facing Nigerian startups: access to customers, noting that the project will encourage public institutions and private organisations to adopt locally developed solutions, create pathways for Nigerian startups to scale, generate jobs, retain talent and contribute to the growth of the digital economy.

He further said: “With Nigerian startups raising $635 million in the first nine months of 2026, the N3 billion pipeline further strengthens the country’s position as a leading destination for startup investment in Africa.”

The Builders Festival demonstrates how the Digital Nigeria International Conference is translating conversations and innovation into tangible economic opportunities, positioning homegrown solutions at the centre of Nigeria’s development