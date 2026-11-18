Cross River State governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has said the Bakassi Deep Seaport (BDS) would strengthen the state’s position in Nigeria’s blue economy, attract investments and expand trade opportunities across the Gulf of Guinea.

Otu said the project, when completed, would position the state as a major maritime and commercial hub while accelerating economic diversification and creating employment opportunities.

The governor stated this during the groundbreaking for the multi-billion-dollar seaport, performed by Vice President Kashim Shettima, on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, in the state.

He stated that his administration had undertaken technical, environmental and administrative processes to prepare the project for implementation, including an environmental impact assessment and hydrographic, geotechnical and geophysical surveys.

He said the state also secured the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval for an initial funding commitment of N2.27 billion and adopted a public-private partnership model to drive the project.

Otu identified logistics, shipping, fishing, tourism, shipbuilding and trade as some of the sectors expected to benefit from the seaport, noting that its economic impact would extend beyond Cross River to neighbouring countries.

He disclosed that the hydrographic, geophysical and geotechnical survey reports for the project were completed and presented in July 2025, providing technical data that qualified the state to participate in the Seabed 2030 global initiative for mapping the world’s ocean floor.

The governor noted that findings from the surveys provided the technical basis for the Federal Government’s adoption of updated navigational charts and the retirement of the 1903 charts, on October 1.

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On employment and local participation, Otu said his administration was committed to ensuring that Cross River indigenes benefited from the construction and eventual operation of the facility.

He disclosed that some indigenes were already undergoing specialised training to equip them with the technical skills required for the project, adding that the initiative would promote knowledge transfer and increase local participation in subsequent phases.

Otu also identified the state’s airport, the Bakassi Deep Seaport and the Lagos-Calabar Coastal highway as strategic infrastructure projects that would enhance connectivity, facilitate the movement of goods and services, and strengthen the state’s economic competitiveness.

He urged local and foreign investors, particularly those interested in maritime ancillary services, to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the project.

The governor cited the state’s investment-friendly environment, one-stop investment hubs and tax incentives as measures designed to attract private-sector participation.

He commended President Tinubu for supporting the seaport project and facilitating its passage through the Federal Government’s approval processes, describing the groundbreaking as a step towards realising Cross River’s ambition of becoming a major maritime destination.