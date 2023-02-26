Israel Arogbonlo

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Kogi Central, Mrs Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has defeated her major opponent, Ohere Sadiku Abubakar, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in her polling unit at Obeiba ward of Okehi council area.

At the end of the poll and counting at Unit 19 of Obeiba 1, Natasha scored a total number of 113 votes against Abubakar’s 43 votes.

For the Presidential election, PDP polled 103 votes while APC and LP had 44 and 6 respectively.

While PDP scored 118 against APC’s 35 in the House of Reps.

Nigerians will elect 469 lawmakers out the over 4,000 candidates vying. The election is currently in progress in 176,846 Polling Units across 109 Senatorial Districts and 360 Federal Constituencies across the 36 States and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Out of the total number of 1,101 Senatorial Candidates, 1,008 are males and 92 females; while out of the total number of 3,122 House of Representatives Candidates, 2,832 are males while 288 are females.

