By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Renowned Nigerian musician and television personality, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, who is widely known as Charly Boy, has expressed shock as he meets with super star musician, Davido in Lagos State on 25th of Febraury, 2023.

The 72-year-old veteran artist took to his Instagram page, posted photos of himself with the Afrobeat sensation, Davido as they posed for selfies.

He wrote, “Meeting one of my favourite Artiste OBO, as I dey scooter 🛴 on Boudillon today.

“I was so star Struck, he even helped me take dis picture on my phone.

“Na so my handi dey shake say I see Davido😜

“One of Nigerians Pride. Much Love my guy❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Follow us for more news to stay abreast.