Kitchen Hacks for everyone

Cooking is not everything that goes on in the kitchen. Sometimes, you need tips to help you go through your cooking time without stress, at other times; you just need some hacks to protect you when you make kitchen mistakes. Yes, there are kitchen mistakes.

Let’s start with the hacks…

When your stew gets too peppery or spicy?

Make sure you get extra onions, almost the same quantity of your pepper, blend it and add to the stew.

If it is still peppery, divide your stew in half, add blended tomatoes to the other half and cook. You can keep the other half in the freezer.

Finally, if you have access to palm oil, grab it; add a few drops to your stew. It reduces the spiciness

When your meat is frozen?

Don’t make the mistake of digging the bucket or pan you stored your meat in with a knife. You could harm yourself; you could spoil the container by piercing holes in it and in fact, ruin the size of your meat.

The best thing to do is boil enough water in a kettle or pot and pour in a separate empty bowl. Then, you place your container of frozen meat in it and let is slowly or speedily defreeze itself. This means that you should start you’re the process before you start cooking. Trust me; it is the impatience of waiting that makes one dig with knives. The same process is applicable to all containers of meals you store in the freezer in the absence of a microwave and if you are not warming immediately.

Reduce ants in sugar?

Hello, I know what you are thinking. Ants make a mess of our sugar cubes all the time. This is how to sort that out; get a tightly closed glass container, it could be a mayonnaise container or you could buy at the mall, put your sugar cubes in them and keep in the fridge.

No deep fryer and you need to fry fish?

Anyone who hasn’t used deep fryers for frying would know how stressful it is to fry fish, because the hot oil always spills and It gets scary. To protect your skin from getting burnt when frying fish, make sure you reduce the heat to the minimum level before you put your fish in it. After you have put the fish in place, you can increase to medium it and stay away. You should not bother to turn the fish in the frying pan or pot until the first side you tossed in is dry (not burnt). Afterwards, turn off the heat or reduce to the minimum level again. Immediately turn the fish with your perforated spoon. The hot oil will do a fast job on the new side of the fish. You can remove after a minute or two.

That’s a good hack!

