King Sunny Ade is safe, not missing — Manager debunks daughter’s claim

Amid controversy over the whereabouts of the legendary musician, King Sunny Ade, also known as KSA, one of his sons, who is also his manager, Dayo Adegeye, has refuted claims that the music icon is missing.

Tribune Online reports that the musician’s daughter, Damilola Adegeye, took to her Instagram page on Monday, declaring her father missing while also accusing his stepbrother, Dayo, of holding the music legend against his will.

However, to calm the growing concerns from the public, especially with King Sunny Ade currently among the top trends on X in Nigeria, Adegeye dismissed the report, describing it as false and malicious.

In a statement issued shortly after Damilola’s allegations, Adegeye said KSA’s daughter’s claim was a deliberate attempt to tarnish the veteran musician’s reputation.

“We want to assure everyone that King Sunny Ade is safe, sound, and in good spirits,” Adegeye said.

“There is no truth whatsoever to the rumour of any kidnapping. We are working to trace the source of this misinformation and will take appropriate action.”

The manager further explained that Sunny Ade took a personal decision to maintain a low profile, purposefully for rest and private reflection, adding that it had nothing to do with any threat to his safety.

Adegeye further reassured fans and the public that the music legend remains deeply connected to his music and legacy, even if he has chosen, for now, to stay out of the spotlight.

