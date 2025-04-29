Gov Bala approves appointments of 173 new political aides

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has approved the appointment of 173 aides in a decisive move aimed at reinvigorating the machinery of governance and deepening participatory leadership.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado, the appointees were designated as Principal Special Assistants (PSAs), Senior Special Assistants (SSAs), Special Assistants (SAs), and Personal Assistants (PAs).

Gidado stated, in the release made available to journalists in Bauchi on Tuesday, that the appointments are part of the Governor’s ongoing efforts to ensure greater inclusion, enhance service delivery, and foster a government that reflects the diverse interests and aspirations of the people of Bauchi State.

He explained that the newly appointed aides—many of whom are former political office holders at the national, state, and local government levels—were selected based on merit, proven experience, and political background.

Leadership capability was also a key consideration, as the aides are expected to inject fresh energy into the administration and support the Governor’s vision of a more responsive and effective government.

According to the media aide, Governor Bala Mohammed congratulated the appointees and urged them to view their appointments as a call to greater service.

He emphasized the need for dedication, loyalty, and a people-centered approach to governance, as the administration intensifies its efforts to deliver more democratic dividends to the good people of Bauchi State.

The Governor expressed confidence that the new appointments would better position his administration to consolidate its achievements and build a legacy of good governance, inclusivity, and sustainable development.

Details of the appointments indicate that twelve individuals were appointed as Principal Special Assistants (PSAs) on Political/Community Relations; sixty-one as Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) on Political/Community Relations; thirty-eight as Special Assistants (SAs) on Political/Community Relations; and sixty-three as Personal Assistants (PAs) on Political/Community Relations.

All appointments take immediate effect.