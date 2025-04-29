Controversy as King Sunny Ade’s daughter declares legendary singer missing

A growing controversy has emerged within the family of iconic juju musician, Sunday Adegeye, popularly known as King Sunny Ade (KSA), after one of his daughters, Damilola Esther, publicly declared him missing and raised concerns over his safety and well-being.

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, Damilola accused her stepbrother, Dayo, of allegedly holding their father against his will and mismanaging his affairs.

She claimed that Dayo, whom she described as acting like KSA’s manager, had been booking performances for the legendary musician without honouring engagements.

In one of her posts, she wrote: “Dad told my brother that he wants to go home. Where is he? Where are his phones? He has not been online or picking his calls. Where is he?

“They are keeping him in different hotels, away from his family, pumping him with sleeping medications! My dad just lost his daughter and hasn’t even had time to mourn, yet they keep dragging him from show to show. I want my dad free from their bondage.”

She further demanded Dayo’s arrest, alleging financial misconduct: “I want Dayo (manager) apprehended. I want him to provide all the money they have been stealing from him. He has a UK visa, thinking he can run.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE