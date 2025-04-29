Court grants FG permission to have witnesses testify behind screen in Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the federal government’s request to allow its witnesses to testify behind a screen in the terrorism charges against Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The court’s decision was based on security reasons, with the government’s lawyer arguing that protecting the witnesses’ identities was necessary due to the nature of the charges.

Kanu’s lawyer did not object to the application but requested similar cooperation when arguing Kanu’s bail application.

The court granted the request, and the first witness of the federal government code named, PWAAA in the matter started testifying as government formally opened its case against Kanu.

The development marks a significant step in the ongoing trial of Kanu, who has been under trail since 2015.

