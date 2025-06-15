Killings: Protest rocks Benue as IGP takes over state security

Some young men thronged the streets of Makurdi, Benue State capital to protest the killings of people by suspected armed herders.

The protest is coming a day after suspected armed herders invaded Yelwata and Daudu in Guma Local Government Area of the state killing over 100 people.

The protesters stormed the popular Wurukum area and mounted roadblocks preventing traffic flow.

The protesters also defused the Commissioner of Police, Emenari Ifeanyi, and the deputy governor of the state Samuel Ode.

Meanwhile, police in the state dispersed the protesters using teargas.

The development was as a result of their refusal to allow the deputy governor, Sam Ode to address them.

They sang and carried placards with various inscriptions just as they called on the Federal Government to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

Some of the protesters, Arch. Brahms Ikuan and Gideon Inyom who spoke to newsmen lamented the incessant killings in the state, saying that the authorities did nothing to protect the people.

IGP takes over Benue security

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Emenari Ifeanyi who later spoke to newsmen said that the Inspector General of Police(IGP), Mr Kayode Egbetokun has taken over the security of the state.

According to him, “The IG has taken over the security of Benue State. As I speak to you now the IG has already sent Special Forces who are already on ground and more are coming. All the Special Forces are intelligence forces, they will go no matter where the bandits are and get them.

“The ones you see here on ground just arrived last night. The previous sets have been deployed to Naka, Apa, Agatu, Daudu, and Yelewata. We are in control of the situation, so I’m assuring all citizens of the State that we are in control. All the security agencies are with us on this. We have already some arrests.

The CP said that the state governor, Hyacinth Alia had already given security operatives in the state all the necessary support.

“All the logistics, every support we need and we are going to do it just be patient,” he said.

He explained that what happened on Saturday in Yelwata was a result of the deployment of the bulk of their men to the troubled Apa and Gwer West.

He added, “What you see happening in Yelewata yesterday is because we have taken over Apa, Gwer West, and moving seriously in Agatu. They just want to do something to show that they are in control while they are not and will never be.

“Whatever is paining you is paining us more. We are here to protect lives and property. We have security everywhere now, even in Yelewata there are tactical teams in the bush even before the attack.

“Give the special forces and tactical teams a room to work. If you prolong your stay here you are giving the enemies more time to plan. We have intelligence reports of their movement and we are blocking them and you will see the end result,” the police boss said.

Military embark on air surveillance

Military has deployed air surveillance on Makurdi and its environs following Saturday’s killings in Yelwata and Daudu communities in Guma Local Government Area of Benue.

Our correspondent observed that the air surveillance has been hovering around the capital city and neighbouring local government areas, such as Guma and Gwer West since Sunday morning.

A military officer who did not want to be mentioned since he was not authorised to speak said that the air surveillance was to monitor the situation in Makurdi and its environs.

“The air surveillance is to monitor the situation of things around Makurdi and environs so we will know how to tackle it swiftly.

“The residents should not panic, military is on top of the situation,” the military officer said.