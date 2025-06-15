We want more of your govt’s impacts, Ekiti community tells Oyebanji

Stakeholders and leaders including traditional ruler in Okemesi-Ekiti, Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti State have called for more of the state government’s presence in Okemesi community.

The people explained that in the last two and half years, the administration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji has impacted many communities and towns, adding that the Okemesi community deserved to be captured in programmes and projects of the administration across different ministries and agencies.

The people spoke at the weekend during the third socio-economic summit and investiture of the new executives 2025/2027 of the The Likes Group(TLG) Okemesi-Ekiti, which has sons and daughters from the community as members, with the theme, ‘ Reimagine Okemesi-Ekiti Community Dialogue: Achieving Consensus on Our Socio-economic and Political Growth.

At the event which saw the inauguration of former deputy speaker of Ekiti House of Assembly, Sina Animasaun as the new Mayor of TLG, had in attendance renowned journalist, Chief Dare Babarinsa as chairman of the occasion ; the Owaoye of Okemesi, Oba Gbadebo Adedeji ; speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye and the immediate past commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Wale Fapohunda,SAN, among others.

Also, four Commissioners including Ebenezer Boluwade(Agriculture) Dr Oyebanji Filani (Health), Gold Adedayo (Youth ) and Professor Mobolaji Aluko ( Public Utilities) spoke at the event.

Animasaun who is the sixth Mayor of the group, while speaking at the event said they are committed towards the growth and development of the community, hence the decision to bring the stakeholders together.

The former lawmaker argued that for the community to thrive and attract needed indices of development, the state government must be ready to tap into the numerous potential in the land through its programmes and projects.

He maintained that the group was also focusing on changing the narratives of the youths on the need for them to shun social vices and embrace opportunities provided by the government at all levels to improve their lives and the community.

Animasaun said, ” Today’s community dialogue is a purposeful initiative. It calls us to reflect on who we are, where we’ve been, and where we must go. It challenges us to listen to one another, to prioritize unity over division, and to focus our energies on what truly matters healthcare, education, infrastructure, youth and women empowerment, trade, and the overall social wellbeing of our people.

” The responsibility of The Likes Group transcends self-interest. We have a responsibility to help our community flourish. It’s about lifting one another and facilitating opportunities where everyone can access the resources and support they need to realize their full potential.

” You can see from my presentation that we are looking at trade, education, infrastructure, utility and agriculture.

” We are asking them that each commissioner should be able to give us what we want, what we need to move forward as a community on their own volition, what they have capacity to give, not necessarily going back to House of Assembly, not necessarily going back to the governor.”

The Owaoye of Okemesi, Oba Adedeji commended the group for leading the struggle for the betterment of the community, saying no other groups or associations have done more than the TLG.

The traditional ruler who lamented the suffering of the community, appealed to the state government to engage the youths and residents in their developmental projects and programmes.

The four Commissioners called on the elites and residents of the community to take advantage of the programmes and projects of the administration of Governor Oyebanji towards the socio-economic development of the community.

On his part, the Speaker Adeoye Aribasoye congratulated the group for the summit, urging them to make the youths the driving force of the community’s move for socio-economic development.

On his lecture at the event, Chief Bayo Ajijola called for concerted efforts and unity of purpose by people in the community in a bid to attract development across all sectors.