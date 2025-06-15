JUST IN: Dangote Refinery procures 4,000 CNG tankers, to distribute fuel nationwide 

Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals has announced its readiness to commence free distribution of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, and diesel to marketers, petrol dealers, manufacturers, telecom firms, aviation, and other large users across the country.

The refinery, in a statement on Sunday, disclosed that the national free logistics initiative, scheduled to take off August 15, is designed to transform Nigeria’s fuel distribution landscape.

To ensure the smooth takeoff of the free logistics for marketers and petrol dealers buying from Dangote, the statement further disclosed that the refinery has procured 4,000 brand-new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered tankers.

“This phase of the programme will continue over an extended timeframe. The refinery is also investing in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations, commonly referred to as daughter booster stations, supported by a fleet of over 100 CNG tankers across the country to ensure seamless product distribution.

“This strategic programme is part of our broader commitment to eliminating logistics costs, enhancing energy efficiency, promoting sustainability and supporting Nigeria’s economic development. It affirms our dedication to improving the availability and affordability of fuel, in support of broader efforts to strengthen the economy and improve the well-being of all Nigerians.

“Under this initiative, all petrol stations purchasing PMS and diesel from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery will benefit from this enhanced logistics support. Key sectors such as manufacturing, telecommunications, and others will also gain from this transformative initiative, as reduced fuel costs will contribute to lower production costs, reduced inflation, and foster economic growth. Players in these key sectors and others can purchase directly from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery,” the statement partly reads.

Continuing, the management of the 650,000 bpd refinery also offered a credit facility to those purchasing a minimum of 500,000 litres, saying this opportunity allows them to obtain “an additional 500,000 litres on credit for two weeks, under bank guarantee.”

Dangote Refinery described the pioneering effort as a major milestone in its vision to revolutionise Nigeria’s energy sector, stressing its dedication to ensuring that no place is left behind.

“Our goal is to provide equitable access to affordable fuel for all Nigerians, regardless of location, making energy more accessible and sustainable for everyone, wherever they may be.

“It is expected to revitalise previously inactive petrol stations, thereby driving job creation, stimulating small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), increasing government revenue, improving fuel access in rural and underserved communities, and strengthening investor confidence in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector,” the statement added.

While commending the federal government for its continued support, especially through the Naira-for-Crude scheme, which it said has helped stabilised fuel supply amid global price volatility, the refinery noted that the initiative is a reflection of its shared commitment to economic progress, stability, and inclusive development and line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“It marks a major revolution in the midstream and downstream sectors and stands as a key example of President Bola Tinubu’s bold and reformative economic policies,” the statement said.

The refinery therefore, called on marketers, manufacturers, and petrol dealers, among other stakeholders, to embrace the initiative.

“The registration process, including Know Your Customer (KYC) verification, will take place from 16 June to 15 August, spanning a total of 60 days. For enquiries, please call +234 707 470 2099, +234 707 470 2100, +234 816 961 8390, +234 703 796 8308, +234 812 362 2893. Email: Email: sales.enquiry@dangote.com.

“Dangote Petroleum Refinery remains a proud partner in this national journey— a truly Nigerian company of global standards, dedicated to the well-being of all Nigerians,” the statement added.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE