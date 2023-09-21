Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has outrightly rejected the judgement of the governorship election tribunal that invalidated his electoral victory, describing it as a daylight robbery that cannot stand the test of time.

This was just as he disclosed that the judgement is only a temporary setback, “very soon he would reclaim his stolen mandate back through the appellate court.”

Yusuf who disclosed this while addressing a live broadcast, added that “the legal team has been directed to appeal the judgement immediately.”

It will be recalled that the governorship electoral tribunal on Wednesday nullified the electoral victory of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf as declared by INEC.

After the tribunal sacked the Kano state governor, the tribunal directed INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Abba Kabir Yusuf and issue a new certificate of return to Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the APC as the duly elected governor of the state.

He said ‘’we have already instructed our legal team to appeal this judgement as soon as possible to ensure that justice is done.

“The judges of the tribunal have in their own wisdom delivered their ruling. As human beings their judgement may not be absolutely perfect, there are errors and misapplications of the law as pointed out by our legal team,.

“That is why our constitution provides for other stages to go on with- such as Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.”

The governor, therefore, appealed to the Kano people to remain calm and be law-abiding.

‘’On this note, let me, therefore, call on all the good people of Kano State to be calm and remain law-abiding. People should not take the law into their own hands. Security agents have already been directed to ensure the full protection of lives and properties of innocent citizens across the state.

‘’This government will continue to work for the development of our state in line with the promises we made while seeking your votes.





“We want to assure you that this will neither dampen our spirit nor slow us down as this is a temporary setback for our state which we will overcome by the grace of Almighty Allah (SWT).’’

“While thanking the good people of Kano State for their continuous support and prayer, let me further use this opportunity to call on them to continue to go about their businesses peacefully with the assurances that we would get justice at the appellate courts and get the mandate of the people restored and respected Insha Allah.

“We were not disturbed by the judgement, because we believed the Most Allah is on our side and with the collective prayers of the teeming masses who voted for us during the election we would triumph at the end of the day and victory will be with us.”

