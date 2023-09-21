A Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has described the nullification of the election of Abba Kabir Yusuf as Governor of Kano State as a huge joke.

Ajadi, who was the NNPP governorship candidate in Ogun State in the last governorship election said the judgement cannot stand the test of time as it will be upturned by the Court of Appeal.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists on Thursday, Ajadi noted that the Tribunal’s judgement was nothing but a miscarriage of Justice.

According to him: “Abba Yusuf was given the mandate to govern Kano state by the people of the state willingly and it is only the people that can withdraw such mandate from him. The will of the people will prevail at the end of the day.

“The reported judgement nullified the free, credible and globally acclaimed fair election of our Governorship Candidate, Abba Kabir Yusuf and brazenly awarded the election to the APC Candidate, Nasiru Gawuna.

“Our party, the NNPP has about 26 members in the House of Assembly while APC has 14. Their elections were conducted on the same day as the governorship election. The party won in almost all the local government areas of the state. So where has the Tribunal derived the victory it gives the APC candidate,” Ajadi queried.

Ajadi called on the people of Kano and Nigerians in general to remain calm and be law abiding saying the judgement will be reversed at the Court of Appeal.

He also called on Governor Abba Yusuf to be calm and continue with his good works, saying the people of Kano State are solidly behind him.

Ajadi said NNPP as a party is not disturbed by the judgement because everybody is aware that NNPP is the leading political party in Kano and that the judgement is temporary.

He expressed his unalloyed support to the leader of the party, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso and praised him for the mature way he has been piloting the affairs of the party.

