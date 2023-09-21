The establishment of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) by President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC Federal Government has been described as the best thing to have happened to the development of the Northeast subregion devastated by years of insecurity.

The North East Youths Discussion Cycle asserted collaboration with a coalition of North East Youths Groups in a statement jointly issued in Bauchi on Wednesday.

The Coalition also passed a vote of Confidence on the reconstituted Management Board of the Commission led by the MD/CEO, Mohammed Alkali Goni and Gen Paul Tarfa rtd as Chairman.

Prince Mohammed Sani Hassan, the chairman of the North East Youths Discussion Cycle and Comr Sani Garba the Coordinator of North East Youths coalition Group stated that the NEDC has acted beyond the expectations of the people under the leadership of the MD/ CEO Mohammed G Alkali.

According to the duo, the North East Development Commission is the only hope of the less privileged people of the North East stressing that, “many of our youths across the Six States are working in the Commission and they are doing well.”

They jointly added that, “Many less privileged people have benefited from the Commission and more is to come. At this material time, we need to support the Commission and become the Commission ambassadors if really we have our zone at heart.”

“We should not allow politicians to be using us against the Commission to satisfied their selfish interest. We will not leave any stone unturned if any youths groups or civil society try to distract the Commission from their responsibilities,” The Coalition warned.

The Coalition called on the security agencies to investigate all those trying to bring unnecessary issues to the zone at this time when the people needed development and Progress.

According to the Coalition, the ultimatum given by some youth organizations to NEDC is baseless. It has no ground, saying that, “we won’t allow that to happen, no any civil society we will allow to distract the activities of NEDC.”

The Coalition stressed that “We are good Ambassadors of NEDC, everywhere at anytime. All the sons and daughters of North East, we should join our hands together and support the Commission. We have hope and confidence in the leadership of Mohammed G Alkali, the MD/ CEO of the North East development Commission.”

The Coalition called on all the youth groups used by politicians to return to the drawing board and do the needful, assuring that, “our door is open to receive them for the unity, development and Progress of North East Zone.”





The Coalition concluded by stating that, “North East Youths Discussion Cycle will soon organise a seminar for them to understand more about the NEDC if they don’t know.”

“If you do not benefit from NEDC directly, one of your family members must have, or your neighbor or even your friends, so be wise , let us join hands together and promote the only organization we have, promoting North East Zone that is North East Development Commission,” It stressed.

