Kano to host national summit on creative industry development

The Kano State Government in its effort to unlock the vast potential of Kano’s creative industry, has approved the hosting of a national summit on harnessing the creative industry to boost Nigeria’s Gross Demostic Product (GDP).

This was contained in a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs,

Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, a copy made available to newsmen in Kano.

According to him, the approval follows a “compelling proposal” forwarded to the state government by the Kannywood Foundation which emphasised Kano’s pivotal role as the cultural and creative capital of Northern Nigeria.

He stated that” The summit on creative industry development is projected to attract key stakeholders from across the country, including international development partners, federal ministries and agencies, creative entrepreneurs, investors and global digital platforms such as Netflix and Amazon.”

Waiya explained that the summit on creative industry development will serve as a strategic platform to unlock the vast potential of Kano’s creative industry, which includes film production, fashion, artisanal craftsmanship, music, literature and digital content.

He disclosed that discussions will center on leveraging the creative sector to diversify the economy, generate employment and stimulate innovation across communities.

To ensure effective planning and execution of the event, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has also approved the constitution of a Local Organizing Committee (LOC), comprising major stakeholders from the government, the private sector, creative industry associations, traditional institutions and academia.

“The summit is not just an event, but a strategic initiative to position Kano State at the forefront of Nigeria’s creative economy.

“Kannywood, our indigenous film industry, and our world-renowned artisans are gaining the recognition they deserve.

“Through this summit, Kano aims to stimulate sustainable economic growth, engage our youth and unlock new development opportunities in line with the Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s people-oriented vision.

“The government therefore calls on all relevant stakeholders to lend their support and commitment to the success of this historic initiative which is in line with the administration’s broader objectives of youth empowerment, economic diversification and cultural renaissance,” the statement said.

