Veritas varsity donates relief materials to flood victims in Niger

The Niger State Government has received relief materials for victims of the recent flood disaster in Mokwa Local Government Area, donated by Veritas University of Nigeria, Abuja.

The State Government received 150 mattresses, cartons of detergents, waterguard, treated mosquito repellents, mosquito nets, and torchlights.

Receiving the relief items on behalf of the State Government on Tuesday, 17th June 2025, the State Deputy Governor, Comrade Yakubu Garba, lauded Veritas University of Nigeria for the gesture aimed at alleviating the suffering of flood victims in the Mokwa community.

He stated that the relief materials would go a long way in supporting the victims’ immediate recovery and response efforts, and thanked the faith-based university for its show of concern.

The delegation from Veritas University of Nigeria, Abuja, said their visit was to condole with the government and people of Niger State over the recent devastating flood in Mokwa LGA.

The university team, led by the Dean of the Faculty of Education, Reverend Father Peter Bakwap, reiterated that unity and humanitarian support, regardless of religious affiliation, are vital to peaceful coexistence.

The clergyman-cum-academic also prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives and asked God to grant the bereaved families the fortitude to bear the loss of their loved ones.

