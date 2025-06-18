Ondo: Orosun festival begins in Idanre

The vibrant Orosun Festival has commenced in Idanre, Ondo State, with festivities scheduled to run from 15 to 19 June 2025.

The annual event celebrates Orosun, revered as the wife of Olofin Aremitan, the legendary founder of Idanre, and serves as a showcase of the town’s rich cultural traditions.

Highlighting the festival are colourful displays of traditional dances, melodious songs, and rhythmic drumming, drawing visitors and cultural enthusiasts from across Nigeria.

Rooted in local legend, the festival commemorates Orosun, whose untimely death was said to have resulted from political betrayal.

In her honour, the people of Idanre offer tributes during the festival, seeking her blessings for fertility, peace, prosperity, and good health.

One of the sons of Idanre, Chief Lawrence Akinboni, appealed to the state and federal governments, as well as corporate bodies and individuals, to help promote the Orosun Festival on a global scale.

According to him, this would boost Ondo State’s tourism potential and create new revenue streams.

“We urge the government and private sector to support us in promoting this festival, which showcases our rich cultural heritage and attracts tourists,” he said.

Prince William Mayowa Aroloye, a son of the late Owa of Idanre Kingdom, expressed his delight in the festival.

“The Orosun Festival is a great heritage among the people of Idanre and in Yorubaland. It is a celebration that showcases our rich history and traditions, and we are proud to share it with the world,” he said.

Ondo State boasts a rich cultural heritage, with the Orosun Festival being one of its most notable events. The state’s diverse attractions include the Idanre Hills, Ebomi Lake Tourist Centre, Igbo Olodumare, and the Igbokoda Waterfront.

By promoting the Orosun Festival, Ondo State can capitalise on its cultural and natural attractions, driving economic growth and development.

The Orosun Festival is a significant cultural event that showcases the rich heritage of the Idanre people. With government support, it has the potential to become a major tourist attraction, generating revenue and promoting economic advancement in the state.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE