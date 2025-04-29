Kano APC students reject Kwankwaso’s ‘planned’ defection

The Kano State All Progressives Congress (APC) Students Council (KASASCO) has rejected the alleged plans of former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to defect to the APC.

KASASCO believes that Kwankwaso’s return to the APC would bring no benefit to the party, given his clear political decline.

The council noted that the NNPP in Kano is facing massive defections from its significant pillars, with majority of the key figures that brought it to power in the 2023 general election having defected to the APC.

The council cited the defections of notable NNPP leaders, including Senator Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila, Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, Hon. Abdullahi Sani Rogo, and Hon. Zubairu Hamza Massu, among others.

KASASCO assured the good people of Kano State that the APC does not need Kwankwaso’s return, given its strong position in the state with two sitting senators, members in the House of Representatives, and the State House of Assembly.

The council predicted that the APC would deliver Kano with over 2 million votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all APC candidates in the 2027 general election.

They commended the National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and other party leaders for their efforts in ensuring the party’s victory.