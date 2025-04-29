Igbinedion forecasts return of defectors to PDP

Former Governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Nosakhare Igbinedion, on Tuesday hinted that those who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would find their way back to the party in the near future with a change of tide.

Igbinedion, who gave the hint in Benin when he led leaders of the Edo State PDP on a condolence visit to the residence of the former Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Roland Owie, over the death of his wife, Lady Helen Owie, said that he was not perturbed by the wave of defections that had recently hit the PDP.

Positing that defection “is characteristic of an average Nigerian politician”, the former governor added that, as a founding member of the PDP, he had no plans whatsoever to leave the party for any other political organisation.

He further stated that, in the spirit of equity and justice, he would support any southern presidential candidate of the PDP in the next general election, and would give consideration to a northern presidential candidate in 2031, after the South had completed its turn.

Among those who accompanied Igbinedion on the condolence visit were the State Chairman of the PDP, Dr Tony Aziegbemi; former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Tom Ikimi; former Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Stephen Idehenre; among others.

According to the former governor, “I don’t worry so much about the defections because I know Nigerian politicians, they swing from one side to the other. If anything happens tomorrow, those people that defected, you will see them coming back to the PDP.

“There was a time when the PDP had the highest number of governors in this country and we saw PDP both in the South and in the North and now it is APC’s turn, they will be deflated sooner or later and whether it is going to be PDP or a new party, only God knows.”

On the move for a coalition to challenge President Bola Tinubu in 2027, Igbinedion said, “I have always been in the PDP since 1998, and I am not contemplating leaving PDP. But one thing for sure is that I believe in equity and that equity means that it is the turn of a southerner to be president.

“So, if any other southerner comes tomorrow from the PDP, of course, I will support the southerner; after that, in the year 2031, it will now be the turn of the north, I will also look at the possible candidate for that job.”

He said they were in Senator Owie’s house to commiserate with him as an ally.

“We have known each other for many decades, and he is somebody who is full of life and I also admire him a lot because to be married for fifty years is not a joke. And to lose a life partner can be very saddening, and we came to condole with him and wish him continued God’s strength. God knows best, and we came to give the necessary support to carry on without her.”

Speaking on behalf of the delegation earlier, Aziegbemi told Owie that despite the pain of death, his wife living to be 71 years old was a consolation, since the Bible records 70 as an acceptable time to die.

He said, “We share in your grief, but we tell you that your wife is in heaven and, as they say, there is no right time for anybody to die but the time destined for the person to die. We are here on a temporary basis; heaven is our permanent home.”

On his part, Senator Owie said he met his late wife 51 years ago, and that she made him a better person and a good family man.

“She came to my life 51 years ago. When a man does not have a good home, he is not happy going home. She came into my life and from going home at 4 am, it went into going home at 2 am, then at 10 pm, and at a point, you see no need not to be at home.”

Lady Helen Owie, it would be recalled, died on Wednesday, 9 April 2025, at the age of 71 in Abuja after a brief illness.

In a statement personally signed by Senator Owie, he reflected on their more than 50 years together:

“When Helen came into my life over five decades ago, she lovingly made our home a safe space. She united my family and treated my late mother, Aghatise Owie, who delivered 11 children for my father, of whom I am the only surviving child, with the deepest compassion and honour.

“She showed unwavering love to my family members and friends, and through her faith, strength, and grace, held us all together.”

Describing her as a God-fearing woman, a great manager of resources, and a devoted wife and mother, Senator Owie added that, “Helen was a true devotee of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Her life was a testament to humility, kindness, and enduring service. She was my pillar, my peace, and my partner in all things. Her quiet strength and abiding faith were the foundation of our family life.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE