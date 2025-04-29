Trailer crushes two vigilante to death in Edo

Tragedy struck in the early hours Tuesday in Benin City, Edo State capital, as two members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria were crushed to death by an articulated vehicle in front of the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

One of the deceased, who was identified as Mustapha through his identity card, and the other had their heads completely crushed.

The deceased were said to be riding a motorcycle when they were run over by the trailer which sped off after the accident.

One of the eyewitnesses, a hawker, who gathered at the scene of the incident, said that the accident happened in a flash such that nobody could say if the victims were trying to use their motorcycle to stop the trailer when the accident happened.

According to the eyewitness, “The accident happened all of a sudden. The trailer was on its way to Lagos and before we realized what was happening, the men were lying on the road lifeless with their heads crushed.

“No one could say if the vigilantes were trying to stop the trailer when the accident happened. It is so sad that these men had to lose their lives in this manner.” He lamented.

When contacted, Edo State police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Moses Yamu, confirmed the incident and said efforts were on to get more information from the Divisional Police Officers of the area.

“It is true that the accident happened and that the men died in the process. However, I am waiting for more information from the DPO of the area who is on official duty.”

The remains of the victims were deposited at the morgue of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE