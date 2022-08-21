Jumoke Odetola goes to school

AS part of her plans to expand her knowledge and position herself for bigger opportunities that may come outside of her movie career, Nollywood actress, Jumoke Odetola has begun her Post-Graduate studies at Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Oyo State.

It was gathered that Jumoke is currently studying for her Master’sdegree in Business Administration at the Anglican church-owned university.

Speaking on this, Jumoke described learning as an unending process, adding that it is important in a bid to avert stunted growth.

According to the actress, her quest for knowledge and deep desire for more prompted this new journey to seek to learn and know more as this has always been her desire and not even acting would stop her from bringing her dream to life.

She noted that there is need for humans to always advance in learning as it breathes fresh air of innovation and creativity. Odetola added that this is relevant in all areas of interests.

Odetola recently got an award as one of the 100 most influential young leaders Nigeria (PAN AFRICAN YOUTH LEADERSHIP AWARD).

The multi-award winning actress has been known for her humanitarian services amongst which are Girl child community service, Lagos State SDG project, not forgetting her memorable speech which caught the attention of the UNESCO DG, Ms Audrey Azoulay at the UNESCO Man and The Biosphere Programme.

