SELINA CARAYOL debuts ‘Face of Brightquests’ in Lagos

In developed countries, kids with exceptional talents are discovered, supported and showcased at a very tender age.

Studies however showed that most kids in third world countries lack platform and privilege to showcase their talents.

This missing link was said to have inspired Brightquests agency to establish what it now calls the ‘Face of BrightQuests’ initiative, a platform that will discover hidden talents in kids and teenagers; thereby helping them to utilise and unleash the confidence in them to showcase their abilities via runway modeling, pageant modeling, Sports, music, art, acting among others.

According to Selena Carayol, “The aim of ‘Face of BrightsQuests’ is to raise generations that are aware of their talents and give parents the opportunity to support their kids’ talents at a very early age.”

“Our country is saturated with wonderful kids with jaw dropping talents. Talents generally come with huge benefits and all we really need to do is to put in the passion and commitment towards discovering, grooming and showcasing them to the world and we will have a tomorrow brightened by the lights of these kids.” She further stressed.

Although ‘Face of BrightsQuests’ is Carayol’s vehicle of kids transformation, her journey with kids didn’t start with it. “Working with kids has always been part of me, especially having to train my kid sister who was 3-year-old while I was only 10, myself.” She enthused.

Carayol’s Odyssey with kids has been a roller coaster of experiences. First starting out as a class teacher, and then becoming a school club coach, and then she morphed to a kids and teens mentor – all within a span of less than 5 years. “These experiences metamorphosed and ignited the fire to start the kids and talent discovery Academy – Brightquests Agency which produces ‘Face of BrightsQuests.’

The maiden edition of FACE OF BRIGHTQUESTS’ tagged “Creative Edition” will focused on creativity and is billed to hold on August 27, 2022 at Eco event center in Egbeda Akowonjo, Lagos.

