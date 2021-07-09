Jtwice out with new single, ‘Whisper’

Mustang Entertainment signed artiste, Jtwice, has just released a new Afro-Pop song titled ‘Whisper’. The crooner sings about the affections for a love interest; he delivers catchy and memorable lyrics and melodies on the Poposkybeat produced song.

“Whisper” is such a beautiful song and it marks the start of an essential part of my journey. I have been working so hard and now I am ready to share all these great sounds I’ve made,” Jtwice noted.

Jtwice (a.k.a Shooter Boi) is a Nigerian singer who started making music as a teen, in secondary school. He grew up in the city of Port Harcourt, listening and singing along to all the songs his father played every morning. He got signed to Mustang Entertainment in 2019 and has released songs such as ‘Update (Remix)’ featuring Zlatan and ‘Nafanna”’.

‘Whisper’ serves a lead to Jtwice’s debut body of work which is expected to drop soon, with more good music.

