I am now open to movie roles — Pencil comedian

With a good record and performances of his three web series, ‘Banabas’, ‘Relationship Saga & Aboy Mama’ currently running on his YouTube page, versatile stand-up comedian, compere and producer, Ogechi Nwanevu Cyril, otherwise known as Pencil has revealed that he is now open to movie role calls, having tested the water with his web series.

Speaking on his sudden interest for acting, Pencil divulged that as a result of the pandemic which hindered lots of gigs from happening, he needed to pay bills and remain relevant.

He said, “For relevance, I took to acting and decided to take private training from director, Don Torty. I evolved with it with my comedy series and I can say I learnt a lot on the job. In stand-up comedy, I talk, while in filming, I act and what I do differently as an actor at the moment is that I don’t just talk like a lot of comedians do on set. I bring my character to life, hence the need for film producers to start calling me for movie roles”.

