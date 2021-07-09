Who wins Nigerian Idol this Sunday?

As the popular reality show, Nigerian Idol, sponsored by Bigi drinks, ends this Sunday, all eyes are on Kingdom Kroseide and Francis Atela, who made it to the final round, as they will try to outwit one another, all in a bid at clinching the prize of a recording contract with a leading record label and N50, 000,000 (Fifty million naira) worth of prizes.

Last Sunday, the remaining contestants sang three songs each, comprising their choice of song, their favourite and the one the judges thought they did best during the show. It was also a moment that saw Akunna evicted as she gathered the lowest votes and had to leave but was given a last opportunity to perform what the judges said was her best song, ‘Fire to the Rain’ by Adele.

As the performance of the top two commenced, Kingdom did very well with the song ‘Say Something’ by A Great Big World and wowed the judges.

For Francis, his first song, ‘So High’, by John Legend, was welcomed with accolades. It was indeed exciting as the next round of songs chosen by the top two contestants was captivating and ushered in good words from the judges.

Kingdom’s rendition of the song, ‘Lions Sleep Tonight’ by Solomon Linda, was hailed by Asika, who said his performance was world-class,” with DJ Sose’s greetings which shows he was highly delighted. He added, “You have brought the kingdom down and have given it to everybody.” Seyi also commented, “You are just making my head bigger and bigger, indeed you have too much to show the world.”

As the show continued, Francis’ second song ‘Please forgive me’ by Bryan Adams left Seyi speechless. Like the previous performance, Francis’ third song from a collection of Marvin Gaye ‘Sexual Healings’, was well sung that it aroused Asika’s choice of sweet words which stated, “Your voice is so unique, it sounds awesome”, followed by DJ Sose’s “ Whether you win or not, you are a star,” and Seyi’s “You are incredible.”

Kingdom’s ‘Just the way you are’ by Bruno Mars was also exhilarating, a performance that made Seyi to exclaim in Yoruba language. As the show climaxes this Sunday, the votes of the over 11 million fans will decide who wears the crown as the Nigerian Idol winner of Season 6. The show is sponsored by Rite Foods’ Bigi soft drinks.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Who wins Nigerian Idol Who wins Nigerian Idol

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Who wins Nigerian Idol Who wins Nigerian Idol