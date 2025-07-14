John MacArthur hospitalized with pneumonia as Church prays for recovery

John MacArthur, the 86-year-old longtime pastor and broadcaster, has been admitted to hospital with pneumonia. The news was shared during Sunday worship at Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California, where MacArthur has served for over 50 years. A church leader told the congregation he “may be in the presence of the Lord soon.”

The update came from staff pastor Tom Patton, who asked the congregation to pray for MacArthur and his family. “We are placing our pastor at the feet of the glorious Savior whom he has served so faithfully for so many years and now awaits his final command to be in his presence forever,” Patton said.

MacArthur has not preached in 2024 and has been largely absent from public ministry this year due to ongoing health issues. In February, he marked 56 years as pastor-teacher at Grace but was unable to participate in services or events due to his condition.

During the prayer, Patton asked for support for MacArthur’s wife, Patricia, their children, in-laws, 15 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

“Support them in this hour,” he said, calling for “grace upon grace” for the family.

He described MacArthur as “your faithful servant and your trustworthy messenger,” and prayed for “the floodgates of Heaven in blessing and joy and kindness to them.”

In November 2024, MacArthur spoke openly to the congregation about the “stress” he experienced from surgeries and recovery, while expressing gratitude.

“I see the good and gracious and kind and providential hand of God in every vicissitude in my life, every hard experience, every challenge,” he said.

In April, MacArthur appeared in a video posted by Grace to You, addressing speculation about his condition.

“The rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated,” he said, quoting Mark Twain. He also noted, “My heart is probably stronger now than it’s been in the last decade of my life,” and denied having any terminal illness at the time.

MacArthur’s health concerns began in January 2023 after he experienced breathing problems following a sermon. He was hospitalised and later underwent three heart procedures and a lung surgery, spending about seven weeks in hospital.

“They put me in the hospital,” he later explained, “because I had a lung surgery and three heart procedures.” He was discharged in February 2024.

During that period, Phil Johnson, executive director of Grace to You and an elder at the church, clarified that MacArthur was recovering at home amid incorrect reports circulating online.

Although he had planned to return to ministry, MacArthur missed the Shepherds Conference in March 2024, marking his second year of absence from the event due to health reasons.

MacArthur has played a prominent role in Evangelical Christianity for decades. Through his Grace to You broadcast ministry, he has reached a global audience via radio and online platforms. He has also written numerous theological books and Bible commentaries. Since beginning his role in 1969, he has preached more than 3,000 sermons.

Reflecting on aging in an earlier 2024 interview, he said, “I realize I’m on the last lap. That takes on a new meaning when you know you’re on the short end of the candle.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

